Politicians react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

From the White House, there was relief and a call to do more.
“A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. “It is not just a Black America problem, or a people of color problem. It is a problem for every American.”
After speaking with Floyd’s family, President Biden urged congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
“And this takes acknowledging and confronting, head-on, systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and in our criminal justice system more broadly,” Biden said. “’I can’t breathe.’ those were George Floyd’s last words. We can’t let those words die with them.”
There was relief too on Capitol Hill from Democrats who sponsored the bill banning chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and ending immunity for police say it’s just a first step.
On Twitter, Speaker Pelosi is being called “tone deaf” for referring to Floyd’s murder as sacrificing his life for justice. She tweeted to clarify, adding that George Floyd should be alive, and that he didn’t die in vain.