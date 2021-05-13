GOP Senators remove masks after CDC guidance update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Several Republican senators were seen on the senate floor without their masks on Thursday just hours after the CDC issued new guidelines saying people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors.
GOP Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa and Susan Collins of Maine chose to take off their masks. Both lawmakers could be seen smiling. Tim Scott from South Carolina also took off his mask. All three are reportedly fully vaccinated.
The new guidelines also say in some circumstances, fully vaccinated people do not need to practice social distancing.
Of course, people who are immune-compromised should speak with their doctors before giving up their masks.