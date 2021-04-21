House to vote on D.C. statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The full House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state in the U.S.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said more than 700,000 people live in the nation’s capitol and they deserve to be heard.
The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and House Democrats are expected to pass the admission act for the second time in as many years.
After last year’s house vote, the statehood bill stalled in the Senate, which was then led by Republicans.
However this year Senate Democrats have an advantage, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast a potential tie-breaking vote.
The GOP is against making Washington, D.C. the 51st state, partly because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate.