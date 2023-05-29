Hundreds of bills at risk as Oregon Senate Republican walkout stretches on

Full disclosure, HB 2098 is nothing special — an idea to have ODOT study speed bump heights — and it never made it out of committee. What’s important is what it represents. Around this time last month, lawmakers were considering making this bill the vehicle for the $1 billion that Oregon is expected to contribute in order to fund the Interstate Bridge Replacement project. In the intervening weeks, and with Senate floor sessions stalled by the Republican walkout, no one seems sure how they’re going to get that funding through, if at all. While it could go to a special session, which seems increasingly likely to happen, insiders warn that the project risks missing out on vital federal funding if Oregon doesn’t put up the money posthaste.

HB 2676: Crime victim compensation

HB 2676 contains a number of reforms to how victims of crime in Oregon are treated and how they are compensated, shaped by the emotional testimony of crime victims and their families, alongside input from medical professionals, law enforcement officials and others. It’s incredibly popular — passing the Oregon House with absolutely unanimous bipartisan support, 60 votes in favor. While it reached Senate committees, it didn’t make it to the Senate floor before the walkout began.

HB 2513: Measure 110 reform

The 2020 voter-approved measure that decriminalized user amount of drugs and set aside cannabis tax dollars for treatment, Measure 110, has weathered a lot of criticism within the past year. According to a recent poll, just over half of Oregonians think it’s been a net negative for the state. HB 2513 does not represent any kind of sweeping overhaul to Measure 110; the concept is much more simple: making the law, as voters approved it, work better. It’s supposed to resolve some of the issues revealed in an audit of the Measure 110 rollout earlier this year, and clarify the Oregon Health Authority’s role in administering these programs. It’s also broadly popular, passing the House with bipartisan support. But it’s yet another example of a bill caught in Senate committees while the walkout continues.

HB 1043: Narcan in hospitals

With deadly opioid overdoses on the rise, a number of bills this session sought to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan more widely available. Some of those bills passed, but HB 1043 did not make it through the gauntlet. The bill would require hospitals and facilities that provide drug treatment to provide patients with doses of Narcan upon discharge. It also provides immunity from civil liability for people who provide medications like Narcan. While the bill passed both the Senate and the House, it received amendments that required it be sent back to the Senate for consideration.

Buildings and budgets

There are a number of other bills, too many to list, caught in the legislative process that are unlikely to pass by the end of the session. Those include some of Gov. Tina Kotek’s biggest priorities, including a bill intended to streamline the construction of affordable housing.

But the most impactful, without a doubt, are the budgets. Those are the ones that Republicans are most likely to prioritize for voting — assuming their last-day gambit goes forward as they want it to — and the ones that can’t be ignored without eventually creating a real crisis.