Kavanaugh accuser: call witnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, is facing a tightened timeline to tell her story.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley told Ford’s attorneys Wednesday “if she intends to testify on Monday” she has until 10 am Friday to submit documents.
“Where I am focused right now is doing everything we can to make Dr. Ford comfortable with coming before our committee,” Grassley said.
Ford has received death threats targeting both herself and her family since coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh and has been forced to leave her home.
Kavanaugh has firmly denied Dr. Ford’s claim that he drunkenly assaulted her at a house party in the 1980s.
She has asked for an FBI investigation of her claim before she testifies, and is also urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear from other witnesses.
Grassley insists that’s not necessary, and says he intends to move forward with or without Ford’s testimony.
