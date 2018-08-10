Section 8 of the 2018 Farm Bill, Support Laws to Reduce Wildfires

We at KOBI-TV NBC5 & KOTI-TV NBC2 feel it is past time to speak up about wildfires. You rarely see us asking something of you, but our health and economy will continue to suffer from these devastating fire seasons.
Please contact your U.S. Senators and Congress people to urge them to support changes in the law that will reduce the severity of the fires and restore healthy forests. Support Section 8 of the 2018 Farm Bill.
For contact information find your representative in the list below.
Check out the 2018 Farm Bill
Oregon Delegation
Oregon US Senators
Senator Ron Wyden
221 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
202-224-5244; fax: 202-228-2717; Twitter: @RonWyden
Website: https://www.wyden.senate.gov Webform for email: On home page, click Connect.
Oregon offices:
Portland: 911 NE 11th Ave., Ste 630, Portland OR 97232; 503-326-7525.
Salem: 707 13th St, SE, Ste 285, Salem, OR 97301, 503-589-4555.
Eugene: 405 E 8th Ave., Ste 2020, Eugene OR 97401; 541-431-0229.
Medford: Federal Courthouse, 310 West 6th St., Rm 118, Medford OR 97501; 541-858-5122.
Bend: Jamison Bldg., 131 NW Hawthorne Ave., Ste 107, Bend, OR 97701; 541-330-9142.
La Grande: SAC Annex, 105 Fir St, Ste 201, La Grande OR 97850; 541-962-7691.
Senator Jeff Merkley
313 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510.
202-224-3753; Fax: 202-228-3997; Twitter:@SenJeffMerkley
Website: https://www.merkley.senate.gov Webform for Email: On home page, click Connect.
Oregon offices:
Portland: 121 SW Salmon St., Ste 1400, Portland OR 97204; 503-326-3386; Fax: 503-326-2900.
Eugene: 405 East 8th Ave., Ste 2010, Eugene OR 97401; 541-465-6750.
Medford: 10 South Bartlett St., Ste 201, Medford OR 97501; 541-608-9102.
Salem: 161 High St., SE, Ste 250, Salem OR 97301; 503-362-8102.
Bend: 131 NW Hawthorne Ave., Ste 208, Bend OR 97701; 541-318-1298.
Pendleton: 310 SE Second St., Ste 105, Pendleton OR 97801; 541-278-1129.
Oregon US Representatives
District 1 – Suzanne Bonamici, 439 Cannon House Office Building, Washington DC 20515; Phone: 202-225-0855 Fax: 202-225-9497.
Website: https://bonamici.
Form for email: On her website, click Contact. Twitter: @RepBonamici
Rep. Bonamici’s local Oregon office: 12725 SW Millikan Way, Ste 220, Beaverton OR 97005; 503-469-6016; Fax: 503-469-6010.
District 2 – Greg Walden, 2185 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC 20515; 202-225-6730 Fax: 202-225-5774.
Website: https://walden.house.
Form for email: On his homepage, click Contact Greg, then on E-mail Greg. Twitter: @repgregwalden
Rep. Walden’s Oregon offices:
Medford: 14 N. Central Ave, Ste 112, Medford OR 97501. Phone: 541-776-4646. Fax: 541-779-0204.
La Grande: 1211 Washington Ave. La Grande OR 97850; 541-624-2400.
Bend: 1051 NW Bond St., Ste 400, Bend OR 97701. 541-389-4408. Fax: 541-389-4452
District 3 – Earl Blumenauer, 1111 Longworth House Office Building, Washington DC 20515; 202-225-4811 Fax: 202-225-8941.
Website: https://blumenauer.house.gov
Form for email: On his homepage, click Contact. Twitter: @BlumenauerMedia
Rep. Blumenauer’s local Oregon office: 911 NE 11th Ave., Suite 200, Portland OR 97232; 503-231-2300 Fax: 503-230-5413.
District 4 – Peter A. DeFazio, 2134 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC 20515; 202-225-6416. No fax.
Website: https://defazio.house.gov
Form for email: On his website, click Contact. Twitter: @RepPeterDeFazio
Rep. DeFazio’s local Oregon offices:
Eugene: 405 East 8th Ave #2030, Eugene OR 97401; 541-465-6732. Fax: 541-465-6458.
Coos Bay: 125 Central Ave., Suite 350, Coos Bay OR 97420; 541-269-2609. Fax: 541-269-5760.
Roseburg: 612 SE Jackson St., Rm.9, Roseburg OR 97470; 541-440-3523.
District 5 – Kurt Schrader, 2431 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC 20515; 202-225-5711 Fax: 202-225-5699.
Website: https://schrader.
Form for email: On his homepage, click on Contact Us, then on email. Twitter: @RepSchrader
Rep. Schrader’s local Oregon offices:
Salem: 530 Center St. NE, Ste 415, Salem OR 97301; 503-588-9100; Fax: 503-588-5517.
Oregon City: 621 High St, Oregon City OR 97045; 503-557-1324. Fax: 503-557-1981.
How to contact President Trump
President Donald Trump, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC 20500.
Phone: 1) switchboard: 202-456-1414; 2) make tape-recorded comments: 202-456-1111.
Website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/
Form for email at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/
U.S. Senator & Congress Contacts
(R) Sen. Mitch McConnell
317 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-2541
Fax (202) 224-2499
Mcconnell.senate.gov
(R) Sen. Pat Roberts
109 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-4774
Fax (202) 224-3514
Roberts.senate.gov
(R) Sen. John Boozman
141 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-4843
Fax (202) 228-1371
Boozman.senate.gov
(R) Sen. John Hoeven
338 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-2551
Fax (701) 838-1381 (Minot), (202) 228-5112 (Fargo), (701) 250-4484 (Bismark)
Hoeven.senate.gov
(R) Sen. Joni Ernst
111 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-3254
Fax (202) 224-9369
Ernst.senate.gov
(D) Sen. Debbie Stabenow
731 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-4822
Fax (517) 203-1778 (East Lansing Office), (202)2280325
Stabenow.senate.gov
(D) Sen. Patrick Leahy
437 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-4242
Fax (202) 224-3479
Leahy.senate.gov
(D) Sen. Sherrod Brown
713 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-2315
Fax (202) 228-6321
Brown.senate.gov
(D) Sen. Heidi Heitkamp
SH-516 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-224-2043
Fax (202) 224-7776
Heitkamp.senate.gov
(R) Rep. Mike Conaway
2430 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-3605
Fax (202) 225-1783
Conaway.house.gov
(R) Rep. Glenn Thompson
124 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-5121
Fax (202) 225-5796
Thompson.house.gov
(R) Rep. Bob Goodlatte
2309 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-5431
Fax (202) 225-9681
Goodlatte.house.gov
(R) Rep. Frank Lucas
2405 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-5565
Fax (202) 225-8698
Lucas.house.gov
(R) Rep. Mike Rogers
2184 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-3261
Fax (202) 226-8485
mikerogers.house.gov
(R) Rep. Austin Scott
2417 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-6531
Fax (202) 225-3013
Austinscott.house.gov
(R) Rep. Rick Crawford
2422 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-4076
Fax (202) 225-5602
Crawford.house.gov
(R) Rep. Vicky Hartzler
2235 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2876
Fax (573) 442-9309 (District Office)
Hartzler.house.gov
(R) Rep. Rodney Davis
1740 Longhorn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2371
Fax (217) 791-6168 (Champaign Office), (202) 226-0791
Rodneydavis.house.gov
(R) Rep. Ted Yoho
511 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-5744
Fax (202) 225-3973
Yoho.house.gov
(R) Rep. David Rouzer
424 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2731
Fax (202) 225-5773
Rouzer.house.gov
(R) Rep. Roger Marshall
312 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2715
Fax (202) 225-5124
Marshall.house.gov
(R) Rep. Jodey Arrington
1029 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-4005
Fax (202) 225-9615
Arrington.house.gov
(R) Rep. Virginia Foxx
2262 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
(202) 225-2071
Fax (336) 778-2290 (District Office), (202) 225-2995
Foxx.house.gov
(R) Rep. Rick Allen
426 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-2823
Fax (202) 225-3377
allen.house.gov
(R) Rep. John Shimkus
2217 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-5271
Fax (202) 225-5880
shimkus.house.gov
(R) Rep. Kevin Cramer
1717 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2611
Fax (701) 356-2217 (District Office), (202) 226-0893
cramer.house.gov
(R) Rep. Jeb Hensarling
2228 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-3484
Fax (202) 226-4888
hensarling.house.gov
(R) Rep. Sean Duffy
2330 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-3365
Fax (715) 808-8167 (Hudson Office), 715-298-9348 (Wausau Office), (202) 225-3240
duffy.house.gov
(R) Rep. Ed Royce
2310 Rayburn House Office building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-4111
Fax (202) 266-0335
royce.house.gov
(R) Rep. Steve Chabot
2371 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-2216
Fax (202) 225-3012
chabot.house.gov
(R) Rep. Mark Walker
1305 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-3065
Fax (202) 225-8611
walker.house.gov
(R) Rep. James Comer
1513 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-3115
Fax (202) 225-3547
comer.house.gov
(R) Rep. Rob Bishop
123 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-0453
Fax (202) 225-5857
robbishop.house.gov
(R) Rep. Bruce Westerman
130 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-3772
Fax (202) 225-1314
westerman.house.gov
(R) Rep. Ralph Abraham
417 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-8490
Fax (202) 225-5639
abraham.house.gov
(R) Rep. Neal Dunn
423 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-5235
Fax (202) 225-5615
dunn.house.gov
(R) Rep. Jeff Denham
1730 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-4540
Fax (202) 225-3402
denham.house.gov
(R) Rep. Bob Gibbs
2446 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-6265
Fax (202) 225-3394
gibbs.house.gov
(D) Rep. Collin Peterson
2204 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-2165
Fax (202) 225-1593
collinpeterson.house.gov
(D) Rep. David Scott
225 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-2939
Fax (202) 225-4628
davidscott.house.gov
(D) Rep. Jim Costa
2081 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-3341
Fax (202) 225-9308
costa.house.gov
(D) Rep. Tim Walz
2313 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2472
Fax (202) 225-3433
walz.house.gov
(D) Rep. Marcia Fudge
2344 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-7032
Fax (202) 225-1339
fudge.house.gov
(D) Rep. Jim McGovern
438 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-6101
Fax (202) 225-5759
mcgovern.house.gov
(D) Rep. Filemon Vela
437 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-9901
Fax (202) 225-9770
vela.house.gov
(D) Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham
214 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-6316
Fax (202) 225-4975
lujangrisham.house.gov
(D) Rep. Ann Kuster
137 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-5206
Fax (202) 225-2946
kuster.house.gov
(D) Rep. Tom O’Halleran
126 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-3361
Fax (202) 225-3462
ohalleran.house.gov
(D) Rep. Alma Adams
222 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-1510
Fax (202) 225-1512
adams.house.gov
(D) Rep. Paul Tonko
2463 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-5076
Fax (202) 225-5077
tonko.house.gov
(D) Rep. Maxine Waters
2221 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-2201
Fax (202) 225-7854
waters.house.gov
(D) Rep. Eliot Engel
2462 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-2464
Fax (202) 225-5513
engel.house.gov
(D) Rep. Raúl Grijalva
111 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-2435
Fax (202) 225-1541
grijalva.house.gov
(D) Rep. Stacey Plaskett
331 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-1790
Fax (202) 225-5517
plaskett.house.gov
(D) Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson
2468 Rayburn Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 225-8885
Fax (202) 226-1477
ebjohnson.house.gov
(D) Rep. Cheri Bustos
1009 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20002
202-225-5905
Fax (309) 786-3720 (Rock Island Office)
bustos.house.gov