Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – A Georgia grand jury has subpoenaed attorney Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina as part of its investigation into possible criminal interference by former President Trump in that state’s 2020 election.

A copy of the subpoena to Giuliani says he appeared before the Georgia State Senate after the election claiming there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

The subpoena says there’s evidence his appearance at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the election.

The subpoena to Senator Graham says he made at least two calls to Georgia’s secretary of state after the election about reexamining certain absentee ballots in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for Trump.

The grand jury also subpoenaed other members of Trump’s legal team.

The subpoenas say the witnesses must testify between July 12th and August 31st.