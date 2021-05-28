Poll conducted to estimate number of vaccine holdouts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – According to the CDC, 62% of adults in the country had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. But a new poll is shedding light on why some people may be holding out from rolling up their sleeves.
Researchers with the Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed over 1,500 adults between May 18th and the 25th. Among those who were unvaccinated, nearly a third said they would be more likely to roll up their sleeves if a vaccine is fully approved by the FDA.
Also, around a fifth of unvaccinated people said they would get their shot if their employer gave them paid time off for it and between 10 to 15% said financial incentives might give them some motivation to get vaccinated.