Pollinator tour showcases Ashland’s ‘Bee City’ commitment

ASHLAND, Ore.– Sunday marked the second annual Pollinator Garden Tour in Ashland, showcasing the many different gardens homeowners and business owners have planted native pollinating species.
While thunderstorms throughout the morning may have kept many indoors, some locals still showed up to take part in the self-guided tour around 16 different gardens across the city.
Starting at the North Mountain Park Nature Center, residents were able to meet with local garden volunteers and learn about Bee City USA, the nonprofit organization that certifies communities for their pollinator-friendly landscapes.
With decreasing habitats across the world, Ashland along with other Rogue Valley cities are doing what they can to provide a haven for important members of our ecosystem and produce something eye-catching for human visitors.
“That’s one of things that we love most about gardening for pollinators is that humans happen to like colorful blossoms just as much as bees and butterflies do,” said Libby Vanwhye, manager of the nature center. “So when you garden with that in mind it creates an extravagant beautiful landscape.”
Ashland is certified as the fifth bee city in the country. Residents are welcome to join the organization and can even get their gardens certified with Bee City USA.
To learn more visit beecityusa.org.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.