Pomodori Bistro fire back under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The cause of a fire outside a popular restaurant in downtown Medford is back under investigation.

Crews were called to Pomodori Bistro and Wine Bar on East Main Street around 4:15 Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the vines on the outside of the building were on fire.

Crews quickly put out the flames, and there was no major damage.

Medford Fire-Rescue had said the fire appeared to have sparked from a faulty light, but the agency’s fire investigator received new information late Monday which caused him to put the cause as back under investigation.

