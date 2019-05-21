Pomodori Bistro fire back under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The cause of a fire outside a popular restaurant in downtown Medford is back under investigation.
Crews were called to Pomodori Bistro and Wine Bar on East Main Street around 4:15 Monday morning.
When firefighters arrived, the vines on the outside of the building were on fire.
Crews quickly put out the flames, and there was no major damage.
Medford Fire-Rescue had said the fire appeared to have sparked from a faulty light, but the agency’s fire investigator received new information late Monday which caused him to put the cause as back under investigation.