Pompeo confirmed, but Cabinet woes continue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Former Congressman and CIA Director has a new job: Secretary of State.
The Senate confirmed Pompeo’s nomination Thursday with a 57-42 vote, one of the most narrow margins in recent history.
Pompeo’s confirmation was a victory for President Trump’s administration, which has faced difficulties with cabinet members and posts in recent weeks.
Admiral Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s nominee to serve as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, withdrew his nomination early Thursday amid accusations of drinking on the job, writing improper prescriptions and creating a hostile work environment.
Meanwhile, Embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt faced questions from Congress about his use of taxpayer funds for travel, a $48,000 soundproof phone booth installed in his office, pay raises for his top staff and his discounted rental of an apartment owned by a lobbyist with ties to the energy industry.
“You really should resign. You are undeserving of the public trust,” New Jersey’s Rep. Frank Pallone told Pruitt.
Pruitt dismissed the allegations against him as half-truths.
“Those who attack the EPA and attack me are doing so because they want to attack and derail the president’s agenda and undermine this administration’s priorities,” Pruitt said. “I’m simply not going to let that happen.”
