Ponina Fire burning near Beatty 10% contained

BEATTY, Ore. – A fire burning in Klamath County is still threatening multiple structures.
On Sunday, the Ponina Fire burned an estimated 1,200 acres while evacuations were conducted five miles north Beatty, Oregon.
By Monday, firefighters reportedly made good progress, keeping the fire to 1,400 acres and 10 percent contained.
The US Forest Service said evacuation levels dropped to “Level 2” and residents can return if they want. But they should be prepared to leave if conditions change.
Smoke is still highly visible in the area. Those traveling on Highway 140 and the surrounding area were asked to use caution due to increased traffic in the area.