Pope calls for justice at sexual abuse summit

VATICAN CITY (NBC News) – Day one of the historic Vatican summit on sexual abuse Thursday was emotional for those on both sides of the clergy crisis.
Pope Francis opened the first session, focused on “responsibility,” by providing 21 “reflection points” for the nearly 200 leaders of the Catholic faith attending.
First on that list is outlining steps to take in cases of abuse in a “practical handbook.”
Other points of discussion focused on alerting authorities, full investigations and protecting victims of abuse.
“They are a roadmap for our discussion,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna said.
Survivors say, a map isn’t necessary, and that the road to change begins and ends with Pope Francis.
“He is the one that one stroke of the pen he can change the law. Those that rape children should be removed from ministry. Zero tolerance for that,” said Denise Buchanan of Ending Clerical Abuse.
That phrase, “zero tolerance,” isn’t mentioned in the pope’s notes for reflection.
