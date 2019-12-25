Pope delivers Christmas message

VATICAN CITY (NBC) – Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the “darkness in human hearts” that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflicts and fear of migrants.
In his “Urbi et Orbi” message, which means “to the city and the world,” the 83-year-old pope called for peace in lands around the globe caught up in conflicts.
The common thread of his address to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and millions watching or listening around the world was that change starts in the hearts of individuals.