Pope’s hospital offers to take in terminally ill Charlie Gard

London, U.K. (CNN) – A Vatican-owned children’s hospital is offering to take 10-month-old Charlie Gard into its care.
Gard is a terminally ill child who’s at the center of a growing debate over who makes decisions on life support.
The European Court of Human Rights ruled last week that a British hospital can discontinue life support for Gard, who has a rare genetic disease.
The child’s parents want the hospital to release their son, as they want to take him to the United States to be treated.
In a statement, the Vatican’s Bambino Gesù Hospital says it would like Gard transferred to their facility.
The hospital’s president said it would put Gard on life support and allow his parents to make decisions on his future.
Previously, Pope Francis called on Gard’s parents to be allowed to decide what happens to the child.
President Trump also voiced support for Gard and his parents, writing on Twitter Monday that the United States would be “delighted to help them”.
Trump did not elaborate on what kind of help could be offered.