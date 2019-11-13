Popeyes stabbing suspect identified

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WRC) – Police identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland last week.
On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Ricoh McClain. Investigators think he is a 30-year-old man who lived in District Heights, Maryland.
An officer apparently recognized McClain in surveillance images because he had dealt with him in the past.
28-year-old Kevin David of Oxon Hill, Maryland was killed while in line at a Popeyes restaurant on November 4th.
Police say a group of people was in line when the suspect arrived. Over a 15 minute period, the suspect methodically cut in front of people to get to the front of the line. When customer Kevin Davis confronted him, an argument broke out and he was stabbed.
Davis died less than an hour later at a hospital.
Many children were among the large dinner time crowd at the restaurant when Davis was killed.
McClain should be considered armed and dangerous and police say members of the public should not approach him. Instead, they’re asking members of the public to call with a tip.