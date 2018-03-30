Popular park to receive new name

“The plan is, if council approves, is when the new community playground is built at Bear Creek Park to name it the ‘Olsrud Family Community Playground,'” Medford Parks and Recreation director, Rich Rosenthal said.
The Medford couple used to live across the street from the playground.
“They were instrumental in the development of what the playground that is there now,” Rosenthal said.
Since the current playground is in the process of getting a make over, the city thought it was the perfect time to change the name.
Right now, the city has raised $80,000 through fundraising but still needs hundreds of thousands more before they can start construction.
“There is a lot of positive momentum, it’s not something that is going to happen over night,” said Rosenthal.
Rosenthal hopes as the weather gets warmer, more people will be out at the playground and more engaged with the project.
“Once they see what we are planning on doing, it’s going to be something that I think will capture the imagination of residents and visitors to our city,” he said.
The Parks, Recreation and Facilities department will ask council next Thursday to approve the name change. Council is expected to vote that night.