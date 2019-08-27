Popular tourist attraction assists police in catching suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Around 1:40 P.M. on Sunday, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety got a call about a man threatening to hit people with a stick on the Rogue River.
When police arrived they attempted to confront 31-year-old Johnathan Lee Messer but he ran off and tried to swim across the river.
Hellgate Jetboat excursions lent GPDPS a boat to catch Messer.
“Were obviously not an agency that has any type of watercraft,” Lieutenant Dennis Ward, GPDPS, said.”It’s really helpful when people help us out.”
Messer was arrested and taken to the Josephine County jail. He is being charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with police and criminal trespass.
