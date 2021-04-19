Population of migrant children in Mexico increases 9-fold. UNICEF says

Home
TIJUANA, Mexico (CNN) – A new report from UNICEF has found that there are nine times more migrant children in Mexico now than there were three months ago.

Since the beginning of the year, the number went from 380 to nearly 3,500.

UNICEF estimates that an average of 275 additional migrant children find themselves in Mexico every day.

This count only includes those detected by Mexican authorities while they wait to cross into the US. They’re staying in Mexican shelters that are already overcrowded.

UNICEF says children represent at least 30 percent of the migrant population in the facilities. Half of them are unaccompanied minors.

