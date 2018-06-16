‘Porch Fest’ brings weekend fun to Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Music was flowing through Grants Pass on Saturday as hundreds made their way to the city’s historic neighborhood to take part in the second annual Porch Fest.
“Everywhere you go there’s something different and some of the music is just outstanding,” said guitarist Linda Torbough.
Take me back to a simpler time. That could be one of the slogans of Grants Pass Porch Fest, a friendly local festival that has been inspired by porch festivals across the country.
Two locals, Judy Marks and Joanne McCoy, who both attended the first Porch Fest last year said they came back because of the atmosphere and music it created.
“You think of any old fashion times, there just sitting there with their violins and their strings and you don’t have the loud music or anything,” said Marks. “A lot of the songs you might know.”
From violins to classical Latin guitar, over 90 musicians from far and wide came to play. Some were professionals, others just music enthusiasts who wanted to share their talent with the community.
“So much fun! People come by and they want to talk about everything,” said Torbough. “About music, about the yards, about the weather and Grants Pass. How we all love Grants Pass so much.”
Trobough is a guitar player who performed at the first Porch Fest. She says it’s a great event for the community and loves all the bands that come out to play.
“You want to just stay in one place. But then you hear somebody down there, you hear some violins and you go, ‘Wait. I want to hear that!'”
While she’s been playing for 10 years, Trobough says she is still learning. But being able to perform for her community makes the learning fun.
“Yeah, that’s just a treat,” she said. “This is the icing on the cake. It’s just a lot of fun.”
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.