Porchfest is coming back to Grants Pass

Residents can walk from porch to porch to listen to live music in a historic Grants Pass neighborhood.
The event will also have a number of food vendors including: Pita Pit, Si Casa, Rogue Roasters, Crepe Me, Taylors Sausage and many more.
It is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the area of NW Manzanita Ave. and NW Washington Blvd.
For a full list of parking details, food vendors and musicians check out Porchfest’s website.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”