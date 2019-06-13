Home
Porchfest is coming back to Grants Pass

 GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Porchfest is happening in Grants Pass on Saturday June 15th.

Residents can walk from porch to porch to listen to live music in a historic Grants Pass neighborhood.

The event will also have a number of food vendors including: Pita Pit, Si Casa, Rogue Roasters, Crepe Me, Taylors Sausage and many more.

It is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the area of NW Manzanita Ave. and NW Washington Blvd.

For a full list of parking details, food vendors and musicians check out Porchfest’s website.

 

