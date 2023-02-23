Port of Brookings Harbor to receive $1.8M for storm cleanup

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Port of Brookings Harbor is set to receive $1.8 million for natural disaster recovery efforts.

The harbor’s manager tells NBC5 it’s to help remove debris following a storm in April 2019.

The heavy rainfall caused excessive sediment to be deposited into the harbor.

FEMA will fund most of the removal project, which means moving almost 40,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the harbor.

“This opportunity will allow us to take care of the waterways and ensure that our slips can stay open and create safe navigation throughout our harbor,” harbor manager Travis Webster said.

Webster said it’s unknown when they will receive the federal funds, but they hope to start the debris removal by October.