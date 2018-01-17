Port Orford man reported missing

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Search and rescue teams in Curry and Coos Counties are looking for a missing Port Orford man.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Tyler Batch was reported missing on January 13. The person who made the report said she loaned her gold 1999 Dodge Stratus to Batch a few days earlier and hadn’t seen him since.
At 10:40 p.m. on the day the report was made, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office called investigators saying a citizen found a gold Dodge care in the middle of a remote forest road. It appeared to be abandoned.
The following day, a deputy located the vehicle and determined it was the one mentioned in the original missing person report. It was found on Forest Service Road 3353 between Coos and Curry Counties. Search and rescue teams scoured the area, but they couldn’t find any clues as to the whereabouts of Batch.
On January 16, searchers spread out, but there was still no sign of Batch.
As of January 17, Batch still hasn’t been found. He’s described as about 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans, and possibly a tan army-style jacked. Batch was reportedly in good health.
Anyone with information about where Batch could be is asked to contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 541-247-3221.