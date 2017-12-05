Port Orford’s Rogue Credit Union robbed

PORT ORFORD, Ore. – Police are looking for a man who robbed the Port Orford branch of Rogue Credit Union.
The Port Orford Police Department said at 5:34 Monday evening, a white man believed to be in his mid-50s entered the bank and brandished an “edged weapon.” He demanded money and fled the bank on foot. Nobody was injured.
The suspect is described as having an average to heavy build and six feet tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots. He used a cloth to cover his face during the robbery.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Port Orford Police Department at 541-247-3242 ext. 4.