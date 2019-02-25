Portion of I-5, other highways closed due to severe weather

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – Numerous highways in southwest Oregon were closed Monday morning due to hazardous conditions.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, travel in the affected areas is discouraged due to snow and saturated soils, particularly in Douglas and Coos Counties, where severe weather has brought down trees and power lines.
As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, ODOT said the following highways were closed:
- I-5 between MP 136 (Sutherlin) to Cottage Grove (MP 174) due to heavy snow, downed trees and powerlines
- Oregon 42S between Coquille and Bandon due to a landslide (MP 9)
- Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton (MP 11-24)
- Oregon 38 west of Elkton between MP 29-37
- U.S. 101 south of Bandon at Four Mile (MP 282)
- Oregon 138 East between MP 17 and 60 (just east of Glide to West Toketee)
- Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County
In addition to the ODOT closures, the Mt. Ashland Ski Road was closed due to hazardous weather conditions.
For the latest road closure information, visit http://www.tripcheck.com