Portion of Medford mill shut down following fire

Medford, Ore. – A Medford mill is closing down its particle board production for a few days following a large fire. And while the flames may be out, flare-ups are keeping fire crews on edge.
Flames shot into the air late Tuesday night at Timber Products in Medford.
The next morning, smoke still filled the air from the raw material particle storage building as crews mopped up a hot spot near a window.
Fire District 3 said the flames were put out early Wednesday. But with sawdust covering the building, hot spots are popping up in walls.
Medford Fire and Rescue will stay on scene, but concern is growing for the future.
“Loss of jobs, everything else. A buddy of mine works here, I just got off the phone with him letting him know he’s probably not working in the morning,” said Joe Berggren.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but one worker said he has a pretty good idea what may have sparked the fire.
“The only thing I could think of is just a spark over by the saw dust. It’s notorious for starting fires,” said worker Brandon Colombe.