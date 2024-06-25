Portions of Oregon coast reopen for shellfish harvesting

OREGON COAST – The Oregon Department of Agriculture is reopening parts of the Oregon coast for shellfish.

This comes after the agency closed various portions of the coast as a result of historically high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning.

NBC5 News first reported closures along the coast back in May after mussels with high levels of the natural marine biotoxin made at least 20 people sick.

As of Friday, razor clam harvesting has reopened on the south coast and is now open from Cape Blanco to the California border.

Bay clam harvesting is closed from Cascade Head to the California border.

Mussel harvesting remains closed along the entire Oregon coast.

Crab harvesting is still open along the entire coast, including bays and estuaries.

For the latest rules and regulations visit the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s website.

