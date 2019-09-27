Portland 9-1-1 caller frustrated with response to assault call

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – An Oregon man says he witnessed four teens beat a homeless man and caught the attack on camera. But when he called 9-1-1 to report the crime he was confused and troubled by the response.
Gary Granger wanted police to catch up with the four teens he saw assaulting a homeless man on August 31st.
By the time he got to talk to the cops, the attackers and the victim were long gone and a Portland police officer told Granger it would be tough to investigate the crime without a victim even though the faces of the attackers are easy to see.
“To stand and watch someone beaten will not leave me,” Granger said. “Previously, in my career and work, I would have done something physically. But at that moment I realized I would have been the second victim.”
Before it even got that far, granger called 9-1-1 not once but twice. And Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Management admits the dispatcher was wrong to tell him it was the victim who needed to call for help.
Emergency manager Dan Douthit said, “We want to make sure the behavior isn’t repeated. Coaching has been done. This is an employee with an exceptional service record and doesn’t have a history of mistakes. So when a mistake is made we want to avoid repeating it. So we’re focused on making sure our policies are understood.”
This comes at a time when the city is looking at using civilians to respond to 9-1-1 calls involving homeless people.
Portland’s 9-1-1 center gets about two-thousand calls a day.
Douthit stated, “We don’t want people to hesitate calling if they think they need emergency help.”