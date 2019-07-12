Portland appeals court takes on transgender bathroom access in schools

The issue brought out demonstrators and had tempers running high.
A group of women held a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square Thursday following an appeal court’s hearing on a case involving transgender student rights, decrying what they say is a political agenda to “destroy the traditional family in America.”
But their rally was interrupted by masked counter-protesters. The situation became tense and a bystander stepped in. That’s when security guards arrived, escorting the man and his two children out of the public square.
One of the groups involved, Parents’ Rights in Education, is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Dallas School District. It alleges Dallas High School allowed a transgender student to use the boy’s restroom, violating the rights of other students have to bodily privacy. Executive Director of Parents’ Rights in Education Suzanne Gallagher said, “Parents have lost their rights in public schools.”
Last July, a judge dismissed the case but the plaintiffs appealed. During Thursday’s Ninth Circuit Court hearing, lawyers argued whether it deserves to be revisited.
Ryan Adams is the appellants’ attorney. He stated, “We believe dismissal was premature.”
The school’s attorney, Blake Fry, argued, “The school did the humane thing…”
Tyler Warner, a trans student who was the target of a copycat lawsuit, was at Thursday’s hearing. “I was told my presence as a person was making some of my peers uncomfortable,” Tyler explained.
Tyler said it was suggested that he use the single-use bathrooms. The lawsuit against him was eventually dropped and the school later trained its staff to be more inclusive.
And though the court did not make a decision Thursday, Tyler hopes it will be put to bed for good. “I want every trans kid in Oregon to know they have rights,” he said.
An ACLU attorney representing the school district and the state said after the hearing, he is confident judges will dismiss the case.