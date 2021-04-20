Portland Boys and Girls Club damaged during protests

According to a police press release, the group met in a park for a march. Officials say the group discouraged live streamers and or media to cover the event.
The group reportedly damaged a fast food restaurant. Police then declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.
That’s when the group moved to a building used by a local Boys and Girls Club and people started breaking windows in that building.
According to their website, the organization’s mission is to help young kids to discover their full potential as engaged, productive, responsible citizens in their community.
The group may have also been involved in damage to a bank and a grocery store.
By 11:00 p.m. local time police said the crowd had largely dispersed.
At least two arrests were made.