Portland businesses prepare for plastic ban

KPTV’s Sarah Hurwitz spoke with a coffee shop owner about how they’ve prepared to implement the new policy.
On Tuesday, October 1, many plastic items you see offered at restaurants won’t be as readily available. You’ll have to ask for plastic utensils, straws, stirrings items and individually packaged condiments.
Nicole Tignor is a co-owner Floyd’s Oldtown Coffee. She said, “Single-time use plastics is just, it’s an immense cost. It’s an immense amount of waste and it’s just not good for the environment or the people.”
Nicole is on board with a new policy by the City of Portland requiring Portland businesses to not automatically include those plastic items in a customer’s order.
About a month ago she started using these types of lids instead of ones that require a straw as just one step, she says, to help the environment.
“Eco awareness is something that’s very important, I mean it’s 2019,” Nicole explained. “It’s Portland and we really try to care about the waste that we’re producing.”
These straws the coffee shop uses are compostable. Nicole says they starting using them about a year ago. She says not only is this helping the environment but it’s helping save them money roughly $60 a month.
While this not news to business owners, she says some customers are still adjusting to having to ask for items that they’ve been accustomed to always having. “It’s something that we have that’s habitual for us when one is told that they can’t use something that’s a habit for them it can be pretty frustrating.”
But she says all it takes is a simple request to still use those items. She says many customers are also using their own reusable straws and utensils to adapt to the new policy.
If businesses offer the plastic items upfront, they could be fined up to $500.