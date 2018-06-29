Portland cracks down in ICE protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBC News) – Protests at the ICE headquarters in Portland continued Thursday, with nine people being arrested by federal officers in riot gear.
The ICE facility has been closed since last Wednesday after the protest group, calling themselves “Occupy ICE PDX,” set up camp with the goal of shutting down the immigration enforcement agency.
The Portland protest is just another example of the outrage over President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy along the U.S. Mexico border, where children are still being held, separated from their families.
Meanwhile, for the second time in two weeks, First Lady Melania Trump visited an immigration facility along the border.
The first lady spent time in Tucson, Arizona Thursday, visiting a border patrol intake facility.
“I am here to support you and give my help whatever I can on behalf of children and the families,” said the First Lady.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KteyaM