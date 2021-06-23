Portland foster child reported missing

PORTLAND, Ore. – Investigators are trying to track down a missing teen who may be in danger.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said 15-year-old Alyx Martinez is a foster child who went missing from Portland on May 10, 2021.
Alyx reportedly frequents Ed Benedict Skate Plaza on Powell Boulevard in Portland. DHS said Alyx may be camping in the Kelly Butte Natural Area in southeast Portland.
DHS described Alyx as follows:
- Preferred name: Alyx Martinez
- Legal name: Adonis Martinez
- Pronouns: They/them
- Date of birth: Aug. 26, 2005
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 130 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eye color: Dark brown
- Other identifying information: Alyx wears glasses and is American Indian
Anyone who might have information about Alyx’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.