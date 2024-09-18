Portland gets WNBA expansion franchise, will be league’s 15th team

PORTLAND, Ore. – It’s been a 22-year wait, but the WNBA is finally returning to Portland.

The official announcement came down Wednesday morning that the Women’s National Basketball Association has awarded an expansion franchise to Portland. The team will begin play in the 2026 season.

The news was first reported in late August by Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

Portland had a WNBA team for three seasons, from 2000 until the team folded following the 2002 season. The Portland Fire were a popular draw, with more than 8,000 fans attending games at the Rose Garden on game nights, which ranked in the middle of the WNBA at the time.

The ownership group bringing a WNBA franchise back to Portland is led by the Bhathal family, which also owns the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. The family, via RAJ Sports, are also principal co-owners of the Sacramento Kings (NBA), the Sacramento RiverCats (MiLB, AAA) and Stockton Kings (NBA G-League). Lisa Bhathal Merage will serve as controlling owner and WNBA Governor; Alex Bhathal will serve as Alternate Governor.

“For decades, Portland has been the global epicenter of sports lifestyle and today, we are now the global epicenter of women’s sports,” said Lisa Bhathal Merage. “We believe in the transformative power of women’s sports and are thrilled that the W will call Portland home. We know that Portland’s vibrant and diverse communities will highly support and rally around this team. Our goal is to grow this organization in partnership with the Portland community and we look forward to supporting the best women’s basketball players in the world when they take the floor at the Moda Center in 2026.”

A team name and logo will be announced at a later date.

The team will play its home games at Moda Center, but while that arena undergoes renovations between now and 2030, when the NCAA Women’s Final Four comes to Portland, the WNBA team may play some of its home games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.