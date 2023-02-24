Portland high school student dies of suspected drug overdose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A Franklin High School student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, a Portland Public Schools official confirmed to KGW. The official said the student died over the weekend, but did not share any other information about the death.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman confirmed police are investigating the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl that occurred on Saturday morning, at an address that is not directly adjacent to any school. The Narcotics and Organized Crime unit is investigating, police said.

“She had her whole life ahead of her, and now her family is dealing with funerals and celebrations of life,” said Michele Stroh, who lost her own son to a fentanyl overdose in 2020.

“I still look for my son,” she said. “It’s gonna be three years, I’ll still stop … can’t text him, can’t call him, can’t share with him.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email [email protected] and reference case number 23-45295.

Fentanyl is a very strong opioid that is often produced illegally in Mexico and trafficked into the US in pill or powder form.