Portland International Airport debuts new main terminal

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s largest airport has nearly transformed itself into a vacation destination.

Portland International Airport reopened its main terminal Wednesday and it’s basically an indoor version of Oregon’s outdoors.

The renovation features dozens of trees and thousands of plants throughout the terminal.

There are also 49 strategically placed skylights in the Douglas Fir ceiling that was cut from regional forests through sustainable harvesting methods.

Southern Oregon is also represented in the new terminal. The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians says Douglas Fir timber from its Tribal lands was used to create some of the lattice walls.

The wood was salvaged from the 2019 Milepost 97 wildfire. It burned along I-5 near Canyonville.

On occasion, therapy llamas and alpacas will be on hand for travelers at PDX.

The price tag for this renovation was more than $2 billion.

A second renovation phase at the airport is expected to be complete by early 2026.

