Portland justice group resumes protests after hiatus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Demonstrators marching for justice were back at it in Portland, following a brief hiatus.
Rose City Justice have been local leaders in the Black Lives Matter and defunding police movements these past several months.
The group took a break over the past weeks to make some leadership changes and address concerns that not all black voices were being heard. But organizers said the community wanted them back on the streets and they want people to know they’re still standing for justice and equality.
They held a protest Tuesday night. About a hundred people marched over a bridge to city hall where they talked about some of the positive changes across the country in the months since these protests started.
Some counter-protesters showed up demanding more accountability. They said there were concerns that the group is silencing certain people and not spending money appropriately.
Counter-protester Tasha Williams said, “We thought if we could address these grievances in some kind of way that felt like okay, there’s a plan to move forward maybe that could solve the tension and folks could actually move forward.”
Rose City Justice organizer Chrissy Wood said, “If we all fight this way nobody is moving forward and it would be really cool if we could all just collaborate and work together to move forward.”
As far as how the group’s funds are being spent, the organizers didn’t say how much has been raised. But they said they have only spent money on things like food and that the donations will go to community organizations.