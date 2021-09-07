Portland leaders consider banning business with Texas

PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland will consider banning imports from Texas due to the state’s controversial new abortion law.
Last week, the Supreme Court dealt abortion rights activists a crushing blow when a majority of justices declined to block a restrictive new abortion law in Texas.
The law forbids abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically at 6 weeks, and allows citizens to sue anyone who assisted someone to get an abortion after that time.
In protest of the legislation, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the Portland City Council will vote Wednesday on an emergency resolution banning the import of goods or services from Texas and prohibiting city employee travel to the state. The ban will be in effect until Texas repeals the law or it’s overturned in court.
In a press release, the city stated, “The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances.”
The city council is urging other leaders and elected bodies to join them in condemning the law.