Portland leaves the Joint Terrorism Task Force

PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland has withdrawn from the national Joint Terrorism Task Force.
On February 13, the Portland City Council voted 3 to 2 to cancel their relationship with the federal government’s terrorism task force.
Some critics claim the task force helps the federal government target undocumented immigrants.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she believes the decision is an “important part of making sure those who feel voiceless and unprotected are re-centered in our policy creation.”
Hardesty added, “When we talk about One Portland, a Portland where everyone is respected, we cannot in good conscience continue our engagement with the Joint Terrorism Task Force. I am proud to vote yes for this resolution…”
U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams stated, “The decision to withdraw the Portland Police Bureau from the Joint Terrorism Task Force is a mistake that defies logic. It’s disappointing that in spite of the overwhelming evidence presented of JTTF successes in Oregon and across the nation, a majority of the city council chose a politically-expedient broadside against the federal government over the safety and well-being of their constituents. The law enforcement community’s duty and commitment to ensuring public safety and protecting civil rights will not be deterred by the politics of the moment.”