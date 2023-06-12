Portland man arrested after driving through Grand Floral Parade route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A Portland man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly drove his pickup truck through the closed streets of the Grand Floral Parade Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said an officer was made aware that a man had driven his pickup truck through the parade route at around 10:04 a.m. The officer then saw the man driving east on Northeast Weidler Street ahead of him and attempted to stop him. The man refused to stop and continued south on Northeast MLK Jr Boulevard. The officer, who was on a motorcycle, pulled alongside the truck and commanded the man to pull over but he refused, police said. Moments later, the officer was able to drive ahead of him to warn people to get out of the way. The officer eventually had to move away because the driver almost hit him. The officer attempted once again to stop the driver by getting in front of the truck, but the man made a sudden turn onto Northeast Wasco Street driving directly at families sitting on the curb waiting for the parade. Police said the officer saw several people “in danger of being struck” as the truck left Northeast MLK Jr Boulevard. As the pursuit continued, the man rammed through a barricade where volunteers quickly got out of the way to avoid being hit. The man left the parade route and continued to elude police. The Portland Police Air Unit was able to follow the man and alert officers. The man eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Northeast 24th Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Sidney Sean Mecham of Portland and booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Mecham is facing charges of reckless endangering another person, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude police and reckless driving, as well as hit-and-run for an unrelated case. Mecham was also cited for driving with a suspended license, failure to obey police, and for no proof of insurance. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officer David Baer at [email protected] and reference case number 23-152688.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.