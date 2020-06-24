Portland MAX train murderer sentenced to life in prison

On May 26, 2017, Jeremy Christian was on a MAX train when he started ranting about race and religion. Two Black girls felt targeted and tried to distance themselves from Christian when two passengers, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, stepped in.
An altercation followed, ending with Christian stabbing Fletcher, Namkai-Meche, and a third passenger, Ricky Best. Namkai-Meche and Best both died from their injuries.
Christian was found guilty of murder, assault, and numerous other crimes earlier this year. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March, but it had to be put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sentencing hearing gave victims of Christian an opportunity to talk about how his actions and the trial have affected them.
But when the first person took the stand, Demetria Hester, Christian lost his composure and verbally accosted Hester, saying he should have killed her.
Christian was pulled out of the courtroom after yelling violent threats and was restricted from sitting in on further testimony from victims and their family members, including the son and brother of deadly stabbing victim Ricky Best.
On Wednesday, Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced Christian to life in prison for both murder counts. He will not have an opportunity for parole.