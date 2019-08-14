Portland mayor addresses dueling protests planned for Saturday

Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke at a rally with representatives from the city’s religious, police and business groups.
During the rally, Wheeler said anyone planning violence at this weekend’s protest “are not welcome” in the city.
The Saturday event, organized by a member of the group “Proud Boys,” is expected to bring out right-wing groups and anti-fascist protesters in opposition to them.
“We’re a city that has each other’s backs. These are our values. We stand in opposition to the rising national tide of hate, intolerance, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Mayor Wheeler said. “So, hear me loud and clear. To those of you who plan on using Portland on August 17th as a platform to spread your hate: you are not welcome here.”
City leaders plan to have nearly 1,000 police officers on duty Saturday.