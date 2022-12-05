Portland mom searches for justice after losing teen son in shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A light snow fell in North Portland Sunday afternoon as Tylise Brown stood with her support group outside the Plaid Pantry along Marine Drive.

“Today, Keion! Baby, we are staying right here in the mist!”

They shouted to the sky as they remembered Brown’s 19-year-old son, Keion Howard, who was shot and killed in the Bridgeton neighborhood near Delta Park one year ago on Dec. 4, 2021. Police still haven’t made any arrests in the case.

“He was my oldest son. I was 15-years-old when I had him,” Brown said. “I didn’t have a clue of being a parent, didn’t know how to be a parent but this is where we’re at right now.”

She struggled with addiction and was in and out of jail for most of his life.

“I wasn’t a perfect mom by far, I still am not but I accept my responsibility and I’m not going feel guilt from now on but what I do know is that my son doesn’t deserve to be killed in these streets,” Brown said.

She was working on getting her life back on track when she got a call that something happened to her son.

“I didn’t want to believe it. I couldn’t sleep. I just sat there for a long time in like awe,” she recalled.

She said her son was on his way to pick up his brother and got into an argument with a group of people when they shot him. Others argue he was the aggressor. There’s no clear explanation from police as to what exactly happened that night other than an officer tried to perform CPR on Howard, but he died at the scene. KGW reached out to Portland police for an update on the case but hasn’t heard back yet.

“I feel like it was just like one of those things in their mind ‘Oh, just another Black kid that’s dead,’” Brown said.

It’s been one year and police still haven’t made any arrests, leaving Brown and her family with so many unknowns.