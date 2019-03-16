Portland parents upset at “teacher auction”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Parents want what’s best for their kids. At one Oregon school, they’re able to pay for it.
An elementary school held an auction where parents could pay for the chance to choose their child’s next teacher. The auction had a mixed reaction.
Parent Sarah Simons said, “I don’t think it was a good idea. I do know, however, that the intent was really good.”
A PTA-organized auction benefitting Markham Elementary School had some unexpected consequences when parents were given the choice to bid on their child’s next teacher.
Cari Carr says she bid $150 on the teacher auction simply because she wanted to help raise extra money for the school. “We don’t have any bad teachers,” Carr said. “There are no teachers that people are trying to avoid.”
Because of its high percentage of low-income families, Markham used to receive government funding, she says. Carr said, “We lost our Title 1 funding.” And, according to a PTA member, the teacher auction was meant to fill the financial gap.
But days after it was held, Principal Shawn Garnett writes in an email FOX 12 obtained, her staff questioned whether it was equitable.
50% of Markham’s students come from underserved communities, per district data records, and 46.1% receive free or reduced lunch.
Parent Shannon Kandel said, “Sure, it could be unfair.” However, Kandel said all parents with a valid reason can request to have their kids placed with a certain teacher for free.
Of the $52,000 raised in the auction $1,600 came from parents who bid on the teacher. That money has since been returned.
The PTA also apologized for what happened and said they “prioritize equity and focus on programs that will increase access for all students.”