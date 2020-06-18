Portland police clear out Pearl District protesters

The latest demonstration was in the city’s Pearl District, where the mayor lives.
It’s also where several hundred members of the protest group “Care Not Cops” began setting up an “autonomous zone.” As they blocked streets with wood, dumpsters, and construction equipment, police moved in and declared an “unlawful assembly.” They ordered everyone to leave. All did except for about 50 who eventually left without incident.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said, “What they are marching for is a just cause. What they are seeking is justice for black Americans, black Portlanders. They are asking me as a leader of this community to dismantle systematic racism in the police bureau as well as other places in our community and that is a just and that is a worthy cause.”
Police say the protest was peaceful with only one arrest.
