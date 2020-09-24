Portland police declare ‘riot’ Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBC) – Police said riots broke out in Portland last night as hundreds gathered demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Officials declared a riot as demonstrators gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.
Protesters threw rocks and even Molotov cocktails at riot police.
Police used control munitions to disperse the crowd.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Demonstrations were held across several U.S. cities after a grand jury yesterday did not charge three Louisville officers in the death of Taylor.