Portland police investigate 7 New Year’s Day shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. – There were seven shootings in Portland during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, 4 people were shot and over 90 cartridge casings were found.
Police said the first shooting happened just after midnight on Southwest Macadam Avenue. While there were no reported injuries, over 40 cartridge casings were recovered. No arrests have been made.
The second shooting occurred in the 12400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 12:20 a.m. One person was seriously injured, but they’re expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
At 1:37 a.m., a shooting victim walked into a Portland hospital. That case remains under investigation.
Another shooting happened at about 1:37 a.m. on Southeast Alder Street. There were no injuries or arrests in the incident.
At about 3:13 a.m. a fifth shooting occurred on Southeast Division Street. Dozens of cartridge casings from multiple firearms were found, but no arrests were made and there were no reported injuries.
Two people were shot on Northeast 148th Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. The victims’ conditions are not being released at this time.
A seventh shooting happened on North Woolsey Avenue at about 5:32 a.m. While there was evidence of gunfire at the scene, there were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.
PPB said there is no evidence to show the shootings are connected.