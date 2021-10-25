Portland police investigating 19 weekend shootings, at least two dead

KGW Staff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported on Sunday that it is tracking 19 total shootings from Friday, October 22-Sunday, October 24.
PPB said that at least 95 casings had been recovered in connection to the incidents. At least two people were killed, several people were arrested and a number of firearms were recovered by police.
PPB released the following information:
- Oct. 22 at 12:39 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a shooting at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. There were reports of a male firing a handgun. Officers located a man matching the description of the suspect, detained him, and recovered a 10mm pistol concealed on his person. Officers discovered a crime scene consisting of several cartridge casings but there were no known victims. Nathan D. Isenberg, 18, of Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on five counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, and reckless endangering. Case #21-295060
- Oct. 22 at 1:52 a.m. – Central Precinct officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Southwest Bertha Boulevard and Southwest 26th Avenue. Officers arrived and found casings but nothing else. Police are asking for video and tips. Case #21-295105
- Oct. 22 at 2:00 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to 2600 block of Southeast 168th Avenue on the report of an occupied building struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported. This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking for tips in the case. Case #21-295356
- Oct. 22 at 7:22 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a shots fired call in the 7900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers located numerous casings and believe a vehicle may have been struck, but left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Police are investigating this case. There were no known victims and they are asking anyone with information to please contact them referencing this case number. Case #21-295272
- Oct.22 at 2:41 p.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired call in the 100 block of Southeast 97th Avenue. Officers arrived and located a crime scene. No known injuries and this incident is an ongoing investigation. Case #21-295634
- Oct. 22 at 8:48 p.m. – East Precinct officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a crime scene with numerous cartridge casings and an occupied vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire. The occupant of the vehicle was not injured and investigators do not believe that they were the intended target of this shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking for video or tips. Case #21-295915
- Oct. 22 at 10:55 p.m. – East Precinct officers responded to 3300 Block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers responded and located a crime scene that had casings, there were no known injuries but the investigation is ongoing. PPB is asking for videos or tips. Case #21-296017
- Oct. 23 at 12:00 a.m. – North Precinct officers responded to a drive-by shooting in the 3800 Block of North Haight Avenue. Officers located found a number of casings and two cars and one home, all empty at the time, that had been hit by gunfire. There were no known injuries in this case and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for tips and video. Case #21-296143
- Oct. 23. at 2:43 a.m. – Central Precinct officers heard shots fired in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. Officers located a crime scene with cartridge casings. A short time later a shooting victim arrived via private vehicle at an area hospital suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening injury. Officers determined that the male was injured as a result of this shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Case #21-296178
- Oct. 23 at 2:47 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on the report of a disturbance and shooting. Officers arrived and located a crime scene with casings. There were no known injuries in this case. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for tips and video. Case #21-296183
- Oct. 23 at 3:29 a.m. – East Precinct officers on scene at the shooting at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street heard numerous shots fired to the west of them. Officers responded to the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and, after speaking to witnesses, were able to determine someone was firing shots from what was described as a white SUV (possibly a Toyota 4Runner). There were no known injuries in this case and police are asking for any tips or video related to it. #21-296209
- Oct. 23 at 7:46 p.m. – North Precinct officers responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Northeast Ivy Street. Officers located a crime scene with casings but there were no known injuries reported in this case. Police are investigating and are asking for any tips or video in connection to this shooting. Case # 21-296957
- Oct. 23 at 9:25 p.m. – North Precinct officers responded to the 1800 block of North Willis Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Officers spoke to witnesses who provided information leading them to believe a shooting occurred at this location, however the individuals involved had left the area prior to the arrival of officers. There were no known injuries and this is an ongoing investigation. Case #21-297043
- Oct. 24 at 12:39 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 153rd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located a crime scene and determined that a neighborhood resident confronted a suspected car prowler who fired at least one shot when challenged. The suspect ran off prior to the arrival of officers and was not located. There were no injuries and police are still investigating. PPB is asking the public for any tips or video in connection to this case. #21-297229
- Oct. 24 at 1:38 a.m. – North Precinct officers responded to the 400 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard on the report of a shooting. Officers located found an area where a business had been hit by gunfire. Initial information suggests this incident was an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of at least two vehicles. There were no known injuries in this shooting and police are investigating. PPB is asking to tips or video. Case # 21-297220
- Oct. 24 at 2:10 a.m. – East Precinct officers were on scene at an unrelated call when they heard shots fired in the area of Southeast 157th Avenue and East Burnside Street. A car sped away and officers stopped it at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street where they contacted the occupants. Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and arrested the two of the occupants. Julian Guarneros, 18, of Gresham was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, discharging a firearm in the city, reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended or revoked-misdemeanor. Max Anderson, 22, of Anaheim, California, was also booked and charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of firearms, and reckless endangering. There were no known injuries in this case. Case # 21-297236
- Oct. 24 at 2:53 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 12100 block of Southeast Bush Street. Officers found several casings and a house had been hit by the gunfire but there were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing and PPB is asking for any tips or video in connection to this case. Case #21-297256
- Oct. 24 at 3:07 a.m. – A person drove themselves to Portland Adventist hospital and was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. However, this person did not cooperate with police and it is unknown where this person was injured. The investigation into this case is ongoing and police are asking for any tips or video in connection with it. Case # 21-297264
- Oct. 24 at 6:25 a.m. – Two people were shot and killed in Old Town. On Sunday around 6:25 a.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers responded to a report of shots fired from inside an apartment building on the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located two victims. Paramedics responded and found both people were dead. Police arrested 45-year-old Michael VanDomelen on two counts of first degree murder.
Anyone with any information regarding any of the 19 shootings from over the weekend is asked to [email protected] and reference the corresponding case number.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.