Portland protesters gather to commemorate death of Patrick Kimmons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Protests calling for racial justice and against police brutality continue in Portland Wednesday night.
Hundreds gathered in downtown to mark the second anniversary of the deadly police shooting of Patrick Kimmons.
The 27-year-old was shot and killed by Portland police on September 30, 2018.
The investigation into his death revealed that moments before officers fired at him, Kimmons shot two people during a fight.
A grand jury ruled that the officers’ actions were justified.
However, Kimmons’ mother is still fighting for officers to change their use-of-force protocol.