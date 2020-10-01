Home
Portland protesters gather to commemorate death of Patrick Kimmons

Portland protesters gather to commemorate death of Patrick Kimmons

News Politics Regional Top Stories , , ,

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Protests calling for racial justice and against police brutality continue in Portland Wednesday night.

Hundreds gathered in downtown to mark the second anniversary of the deadly police shooting of Patrick Kimmons.

The 27-year-old was shot and killed by Portland police on September 30, 2018.

The investigation into his death revealed that moments before officers fired at him, Kimmons shot two people during a fight.

A grand jury ruled that the officers’ actions were justified.

However, Kimmons’ mother is still fighting for officers to change their use-of-force protocol.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »