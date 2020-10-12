Home
Portland protesters topple downtown statues

Portland protesters topple downtown statues

Crime News Politics Regional Top Stories , ,

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – Police declared a riot in downtown Portland Sunday night after a group of demonstrators marched and toppled statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

The protest began as a march calling for an end of colonialism and the abolishment of police. But the march quickly turned when protesters focused on damaging several businesses, including the Oregon Historical Society where windows and glass doors were shattered.

Several statues were also spray painted and knocked over, including statues of President Theodore Roosevelt and President Abraham Lincoln.

Eventually, police were able to disperse the large crowd.

There’s no word if any arrests were made.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »